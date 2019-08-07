Leeds United close on two new faces | Barnsley still hoping for full-back and winger | Sheffield Wednesday still chasing midfielder

LEEDS UNITED are set to sign young Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah – as the club bid to land another much-needed attacking option following the £7m departure of Kemar Roofe.

Bristol City are also keen on Nketiah, 20, who is mulling over his options.

STAYING PUT? Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavern battles with Leeds United's Gaetano Berardi last season. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

But United – who remain interested in Liverpool’s Ryan Kent – appear to have won the race to sign Nketiah on a season-long loan.

Leeds are also expected to finalise a loan deal for FC Lorient’s 19-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier today and are working hard to secure another attacking option.

Out-of-favour left-back Tom Pearce continues to be linked with Barnsley,.

But The Yorkshire Post understands that reports suggesting that a deal is already in place with the Reds are wide of the mark with Pearce having attracted rival interest.

He is someone I want to keep here – Tav will play games for me. I really like Tav. He has got that energy I like, and he can play in a number of different positions. Jonathan Woodgate on Marcus Tavernier

Wigan Athletic have also been linked with the full-back.

Barnsley continue to be linked with Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier, although Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate yesterday reiterated his desire for the 20-year-old Leeds-born player to remain on Teesside.

Woodgate has also reaffirmed his intention to keep Burnley target Dael Fry at the club by the close of the transfer window later today – revealing that he rates him in the same bracket as former Bristol City defender Adam Webster, who recently joined Brighton for £20m from Bristol City.

On Tavernier, Woodgate said: “He is someone I want to keep here – Tav will play games for me.

Tom Pearce is interesting Wigan as well as Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I really like Tav. He has got that energy I like, and he can play in a number of different positions.”

Sheffield Wednesday are close to completing the signing of QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo and are also confident of bringing in Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan.

Australian international Luongo, 26, has been tipped to exit Loftus Road for a number of weeks after being omitted from Rangers’ season trip to Australia.

Murphy will be allowed to leave St James’ Park before the transfer deadline, with Magpies chief and ex-Owls manager Steve Bruce happy to let the 24-year-old head out on loan to the Championship after signing winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

The wingman has made 41 senior appearances for Newcastle since arriving from for £10m in the summer of 2017, but spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.