Leeds United confirm appointment of ex-Watford and Valencia manager Javi Gracia on 'flexible contract'

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.

The 52-year-old replaces Jesse Marsch after he was sacked just over two weeks ago following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. The Whites have been led by the club’s Under-21s coach Michael Skubala since the American’s departure, after a failing to land a number of candidates

Skubala oversaw a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in his first game before defeats to Manchester United and then Everton as Leeds dropped into the Premier League relegation zone. The Whites face Southampton in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit. The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road.

“Born in Spain, Gracia had a successful playing career for Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Cordoba. Since retiring and moving into management, he has taken charge of a number of teams in Europe including Osasuna, Malaga, Watford and Valencia.”