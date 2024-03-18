Leeds United confirm key player is set to undergo surgery to address injury
He was set to link up with France under-21s for international duty but has now been withdrawn from Thierry Henry’s squad. Having been hindered by a hernia issue for weeks, Rutter is set for minor surgery.
It is hoped he will be back in contention to play within approximately 10 days, therefore he could be available for Easter weekend fixtures.
A statement issued by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm Georginio has been withdrawn from the France under-21s squad and will undergo minor surgery.
“The forward has been suffering with a hernia problem for a number of weeks, which has been carefully managed, and the club will now use the international break to address the issue fully.
“Surgery allows a return to play in approximately 10 days and all being well, he could be in contention for the Easter Sky Bet Championship fixtures against Watford and Hull City.”
Rutter started for Leeds in their recent 2-0 win over Millwall, registering two assists to help the club move top of the Championship table. The 21-year-old has now weighed in with 17 league assists, as well as six goals.