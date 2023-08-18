Leeds United are reportedly considering a swoop for Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.

The USA international has been with Norwich since 2021, having joined while current Whites boss Daniel Farke was in charge of the Canaries.

His time with Farke, however, was short-lived as Norwich axed him as head coach just three months after Sargent’s arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, a reunion could be on the cards as Sargent features on Leeds’ striker shortlist.

Leeds United have been linked with Norwich City's Josh Sargent. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Sargent managed just two goals for Norwich in the Premier League, although has notched 14 in the Championship since the Canaries were relegated.

He arrived in England from Germany, where he plied his trade for Werder Bremen. The River Islanders had plucked him from the IMG Academy, based in Florida.

Leeds are light in the forwards department, with Wilfried Gnonto’s unavailability and injuries to Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph exacerbating Farke’s selection headaches.