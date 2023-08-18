All Sections
Leeds United 'considering swoop' for Norwich City forward previously managed by Daniel Farke

Leeds United are reportedly considering a swoop for Norwich City forward Josh Sargent.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

The USA international has been with Norwich since 2021, having joined while current Whites boss Daniel Farke was in charge of the Canaries.

His time with Farke, however, was short-lived as Norwich axed him as head coach just three months after Sargent’s arrival.

According to Football Insider, a reunion could be on the cards as Sargent features on Leeds’ striker shortlist.

Leeds United have been linked with Norwich City's Josh Sargent. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty ImagesLeeds United have been linked with Norwich City's Josh Sargent. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
Sargent managed just two goals for Norwich in the Premier League, although has notched 14 in the Championship since the Canaries were relegated.

He arrived in England from Germany, where he plied his trade for Werder Bremen. The River Islanders had plucked him from the IMG Academy, based in Florida.

Leeds are light in the forwards department, with Wilfried Gnonto’s unavailability and injuries to Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph exacerbating Farke’s selection headaches.

The Football Insider report states Sargent could be the subject of a Leeds bid “in the coming days”.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeNorwich CityGermanyUSAPremier LeagueFlorida