Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been involved in a car crash with a police vehicle.

A police officer received medical treatment for minor injuries but no other injuries were reported. Police were notified of the crash at 10:13am this morning and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement and reports have named Cresswell as the player involved.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.13am today (Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."

Charlie Cresswell is a product of the Leeds United academy. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds are set to host Norwich City tonight in the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final. Cresswell is reportedly available for selection, despite his involvement in the crash.