Leeds United defender and police car involved in Elland Road crash ahead of Norwich City play-off fixture
A police officer received medical treatment for minor injuries but no other injuries were reported. Police were notified of the crash at 10:13am this morning and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
West Yorkshire Police have issued a statement and reports have named Cresswell as the player involved.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 10.13am today (Thursday), police were notified of a collision involving a police car and a Land Rover Defender on Elland Road, Leeds. An officer received medical treatment for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Enquiries are ongoing."
Leeds are set to host Norwich City tonight in the second leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final. Cresswell is reportedly available for selection, despite his involvement in the crash.
Players regularly visit arrive at Elland Road early in the day before meeting at the team hotel for pre-match preparation.
