Leeds United defender Robin Koch sends message to 'unforgettable' fans as he seals loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt

Leeds United defender Robin Koch has issued a statement following his loan switch to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 10:56 BST

The 27-year-old has joined the Eagles on a season-long loan deal, returning to his native Germany after three years in the Premier League with Leeds. He first arrived at Elland Road in 2020 after the Whites had sealed promotion to the top flight and has since made a total of 77 appearances for the club.

Posting on Instagram after his departure was confirmed, Koch said: “Dear LUFC fans, at this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds. To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honour and pleasure during the last three seasons.

"All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today. These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club. I have taken Leeds United into my heart.

The defender has returned to Germany. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe defender has returned to Germany. Image: Bruce Rollinson
The defender has returned to Germany. Image: Bruce Rollinson

"I have met many, many great people here up to this point, and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans!

"I wish the club, the city and all of you only the best and hope that you will remember me well. I will definitely do so. Thanks for everything so far! Yours, Robin.”

