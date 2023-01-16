Leeds United 'exploring deal' for Club Brugge goalkeeper who is out of contract this summer

Leeds United are “exploring a deal” for Club Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens as back-up to Illan Meslier.

According to the Mail, the Whites are looking at the possibility of bringing the player to Elland Road with the 20-year-old out of contract in the summer. It is unclear if Leeds will bring the goalkeeper in this month or wait until he is available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lammens is behind former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the pecking order at Brugge and has made seven appearances for the club’s reserve side, Club NXT, who play in the Belgian second tier. Bruges are reportedly close to a deal for Stoke City’s Josef Bursik, giving an indication that Lammens will leave the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goalkeeper added to the speculation around a potential move after following both Jesse Marsch and the official Leeds United Instagram account. Leeds have made two signings this January after completing a club record deal for Georginio Rutter over the weekend.

Club NXT's Senne Lammens pictured before a soccer match between Club NXT (u23) and RWD Molenbeek, Sunday 28 August 2022 in Roeselare, on day 31 of the 2022-2023 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO FILIP LANSZWEERT. (Photo by FILIP LANSZWEERT/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Wober was United’s first signing of the window as he joined from Red Bull Salzburg to bolster Marsch’s options at left-back. A new goalkeeper is not viewed as a priority for Leeds this month, with Meslier currently backed up by Joel Robles.