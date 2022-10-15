Six suspects were identified following appeals to the public after the match at the Leeds club’s Elland Road home on February 20.

Flares and smoke bombs were set off and other missiles, such as coins, were thrown on to the pitch and towards opposing fans during the game.

Five men aged 21 to 32 have been dealt with by the courts and all are now banned from Elland Road for life.

Six suspects were identified following public appeals using CCTV images as part of Operation Branchwood, an investigation led by detectives from Leeds District CID into incidents around the match at Elland Road on February 20.

Senior Investigating Officer, Temporary Detective Superintendent Andy Cass said: “Although there is as very long-established rivalry between these two clubs, there can be absolutely no excuse for the behaviour that we saw from a minority of supporters from both sides at this fixture.

“We worked closely with Leeds United from the outset to identify as many as possible of those involved in incidents during the game to ensure that they were held accountable for their actions. The club has supported those outcomes with lifetime bans which clearly illustrates the tough stance they take against those who cause trouble at matches.

“We are committed to working in partnership with Leeds United to ensure a safe matchday environment, and those who commit offences or involve themselves in anti-social behaviour should be in no doubt that they will face the consequences.

“We know that the vast majority of genuine fans, who show their support for their clubs passionately but within the law, will support our efforts to root out those whose behaviour damages the game.”

