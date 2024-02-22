Leeds are due to lock horns with Chelsea on Wednesday, February 28, renewing a rivalry that stretches back years. A healthy away following is set to head down to London to cheer on Daniel Farke’s men at Stamford Bridge, with the allocated 5,366 away tickets all sold.

However, there has been frustration among Leeds fans regarding the cost of getting back to West Yorkshire after the game. A post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, highlighted that Trainline were advertising tickets for the final service from London King’s Cross to Leeds at over £200.

Tickets were available at a cheaper price on the LNER website but were still setting fans back nearly £200.

Leeds United fans are preparing to travel to London to watch the Whites take on Chelsea. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

In an X post, Leeds fan Sam Jacobs said: “Country is a joke. LNER making the 23.33 train £220 knowing Leeds fans need to get back to Leeds and won’t make the 22.00 train when that is £47.”

Responding to the post, LNER said: “Hello. That service is fully booked so, you'd be buying an anytime ticket (the most expensive) in order to board, hence the price difference. Apologies about this.”

Fans flocked to social media to express their frustration, with many citing the fact supporters could travel abroad via aeroplane for a lower price.

One X user said: “Honestly, train prices in this country are a joke.”

Another said: “It’s mad how they’re allowed to do that.”

Tickets for the 11:33pm service are no longer available to purchase, with the LNER website now listing the train as ‘sold out’. In a statement given to The Yorkshire Post, LNER claimed there had been “unprecedented demand” for travel back to Leeds.

The statement read: “We understand that the FA Cup fifth round game against Chelsea is an important match for Leeds United fans, with many of them travelling with us to and from London on Wednesday, February 28.