Former Middlesbrough and Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer does not believe Ange Postecoglou would leave Celtic in the middle of the season amid speculation about a move to Elland Road.

The former Australia head coach has been linked with the vacancy in West Yorkshire after Jesse Marsch was sacked following a poor run of form on Monday.

Postecoglou has made an incredible impact in Glasgow as he sealed the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup in his first season in Scotland, with his side nine points clear of Rangers in the current SPFL standings.

Schwarzer, who played for Bradford City as well ss Boro, believes there are a number of reasons why his compatriot will remain at Celtic. He told Sky Sports: “I think he would be an exceptional fit. But do I think he is going to leave Celtic and go to Leeds right now at this moment of time? I don’t think so.

“Not that I have spoken to him, I am completely speculating here, but I don’t think personally he would leave Celtic, if he were going to leave at all, at this particular moment in time.

“His relationship, his rapport with the club, with the fans is too important to him.

“Also I think the job he is doing at Celtic is phenomenal, if anything it’s a little bit underrated how good a job he is doing, considering where Celtic were and how far they were behind Rangers only two seasons ago and where they are right now, clearly the best side in Scotland.

“If Ange is ever going to leave the club it will be during an off-season, it will be done amicably, it will be done in the right manner, because that’s how he does business.”

