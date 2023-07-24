All Sections
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt reportedly attracts Serie A interest following Sunderland stint

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has reportedly caught the eye of Italian side Lecce.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST

CalcioLecce have claimed the Serie A outfit hold an interest in the 21-year-old, who spent the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in the Championship with Sunderland.

Gelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic in 2020. He showed plenty of initial promise under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa but failed to progress into a first-team regular and a loan exit was sanctioned in January.

Forced to play further forward from where he is arguably most effective, Gelhardt’s stint with the Black Cats was not plain-sailing but he still managed to net three goals in his 20 outings.

Gelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesGelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
He has made a total of 41 appearances for Leeds, scoring twice and registering seven assists.

