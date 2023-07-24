CalcioLecce have claimed the Serie A outfit hold an interest in the 21-year-old, who spent the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign on loan in the Championship with Sunderland.

Gelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road from Wigan Athletic in 2020. He showed plenty of initial promise under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa but failed to progress into a first-team regular and a loan exit was sanctioned in January.

Forced to play further forward from where he is arguably most effective, Gelhardt’s stint with the Black Cats was not plain-sailing but he still managed to net three goals in his 20 outings.

Gelhardt has been limited to mostly cameo appearances since arriving at Elland Road. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images