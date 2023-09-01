The Tractor Boys squared off with Leeds last weekend, suffering a 4-3 defeat to Daniel Farke’s side in a thrilling encounter.

Gelhardt appeared briefly as a substitute, a role he has grown accustomed to playing since he burst on to the scene during Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, he is on Ipswich’s radar in the dying embers of the transfer window.

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “on the list” of Ipswich Town. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

He has also claimed a swoop for Gelhardt could lead to Ipswich frontman and former Rotherham United star Freddie Ladapo making a return to League One.

He tweeted: “First mentioned Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo being available. He could well be on the move to League One today if Ipswich sign another attacker. Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt one on the list.”

Gelhardt’s most recent Leeds appearance was in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City, during which he struggled to make much of an impact.