All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Leeds United forward 'on the list' of Championship rivals Ipswich Town on deadline day

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “on the list” of Ipswich Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:58 BST

The Tractor Boys squared off with Leeds last weekend, suffering a 4-3 defeat to Daniel Farke’s side in a thrilling encounter.

Gelhardt appeared briefly as a substitute, a role he has grown accustomed to playing since he burst on to the scene during Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, he is on Ipswich’s radar in the dying embers of the transfer window.

Most Popular
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “on the list” of Ipswich Town. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLeeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “on the list” of Ipswich Town. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt is reportedly “on the list” of Ipswich Town. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

He has also claimed a swoop for Gelhardt could lead to Ipswich frontman and former Rotherham United star Freddie Ladapo making a return to League One.

He tweeted: “First mentioned Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo being available. He could well be on the move to League One today if Ipswich sign another attacker. Leeds’ Joe Gelhardt one on the list.”

Gelhardt’s most recent Leeds appearance was in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City, during which he struggled to make much of an impact.

He has made a total of 47 senior appearances for Leeds, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Related topics:Joe GelhardtIpswich TownDaniel FarkeRotherham UnitedMarcelo BielsaLeague One