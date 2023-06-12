The French stopper was linked with the Blues back in January, before a dip in form resulted in Joel Robles leapfrogging him as number one at Elland Road. Meslier watched on from the bench in each of the club’s final four games.

He has spoken candidly about his future in an interview with RMC Sport, stating he is not interested in signing for a club to be an understudy. He said: "It's complicated when we are in the situation that we are in. We no longer have a coach, our club is being bought out by the 49ers group. there are a lot of unknowns. For the moment, I have my contract until 2026. Officially, I still belong to Leeds. I will have to think about the project that can to be the best, whether at Leeds or at another club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it's to go there [Chelsea] and be on the bench, that doesn't interest me. If it's to be number one, obviously you can't say 'no, I'm not interested in Chelsea'. I prefer go to a less famous club but where I will have playing time than to a top European club where I am on the bench.”

Meslier initially joined the Whites on loan in 2019. Image: Bruce Rollinson