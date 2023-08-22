Leeds United have 'already started talks' over move for Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy
The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls in January, having made an early emergence on to the scene in Argentina with Rosario Central.
He was given 13 Premier League outings last season but according to Argentine reporter Victor Bilsky, he could be set to build experience in the Championship.
It has been claimed Leeds have opened talks over a loan deal with an option to buy. However, other reports have suggested a deal would in fact not include an option for Leeds to buy him.
Bilsky tweeted: "IS IT LEAVING? The words of De Zerbi cleared up doubts about the future of many youth players who are leaving and, in this case, Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton would be another of those on loan: with a purchase option to Leeds, who has already started talks for the former #RosarioCentral."
Despite his tender age, Buonanotte has already been capped by Argentina at senior level.
Leeds have brought in just one loanee so far this summer, recruiting Wales international Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.