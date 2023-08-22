The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls in January, having made an early emergence on to the scene in Argentina with Rosario Central.

He was given 13 Premier League outings last season but according to Argentine reporter Victor Bilsky, he could be set to build experience in the Championship.

It has been claimed Leeds have opened talks over a loan deal with an option to buy. However, other reports have suggested a deal would in fact not include an option for Leeds to buy him.

Leeds United have been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanott. Image: Adam Hunger/Getty Images for Premier League

Bilsky tweeted: "IS IT LEAVING? The words of De Zerbi cleared up doubts about the future of many youth players who are leaving and, in this case, Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton would be another of those on loan: with a purchase option to Leeds, who has already started talks for the former #RosarioCentral."

Despite his tender age, Buonanotte has already been capped by Argentina at senior level.