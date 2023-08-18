The 29-year-old is a familiar face at Elland Road as he ascended the Leeds youth ranks before establishing himself in the first-team. However, he left under a cloud in 2017 having refused to play in the club’s final game of the season amid Premier League interest in his services.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds have shown an interest in bringing him back to West Yorkshire. Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, he said: “I think they’ll try and do another full-back. Keep eyes on Charlie Taylor at Burnley because they have been looking at him.”

Left-back has proven a problematic position ever since Taylor left Leeds for Burnley six years ago.

Leeds United have reportedly been “looking” at Burnley defender Charlie Taylor. Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Junior Firpo was viewed as the solution to the problem two years ago, although his time at Elland Road has been underwhelming.

Taylor’s history with Leeds may prove unsettling among fans considering the current controversy surrounding want-away Wilfried Gnonto, but it has been argued the Taylor situation was “a bit different”.

Hay said: “I always felt it was a bit different with Taylor. It wasn’t as if Taylor was forcing his way out of the club, he was a game away from being a free agent and so he didn’t want to get himself injured and to anybody who thinks ‘he should just have played anyway’, look at [Gaetano] Berardi against Derby. It absolutely can happen.”