Leeds United 'have made an offer worth €10m' for international star who 'turned down' Southampton

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for Genk star Joseph Paintsil.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

According to The Athletic, an offer worth €10m has been tabled for the Ghana international as Leeds look to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the upcoming transfer deadline.

The report claims Southampton were keen on the 25-year-old and that a swap deal had been agreed with Genk.

The deal would have seen Paul Onuachu move in the other direction, but both players are said to have turned down the move.

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for Genk star Joseph Paintsil. Image: KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for Genk star Joseph Paintsil. Image: KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Paintsil has reportedly told Genk that Leeds is his preferred destination, although it is said the Belgian club have not responded to the Whites offer.

An attacking player comfortable in an advanced midfield role or out wide, Paintsil has been with Genk since 2018.

He had previously cut his teeth in his native Ghana with Tema Youth.

Leeds have made five senior additions in the current window, with the latest being prolific marksman Joel Piroe.

