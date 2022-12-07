Yorkshire clubs who had players involved at the World Cup in Qatar will now know approximately how much they can claim from FIFA’s club benefits programme.

The governing body confirmed in October that £189m had been set aside to distribute to teams who had players participating in the tournament. Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town all had players feature in Qatar.

Blades forward Iliman Ndiaye represented Senegal while his teammate Adam Davies was part of Wales’ campaign. Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas was also with Rob Page’s squad. Wales exited at the group stage after defeats to Iran and England while Senegal reached the knockout phases before losing 3-0 to the Three Lions.

Progress for either nation would have meant a greater share of the £189m pot but it does mean the trio will be available as the Yorkshire rivals face off this weekend.

Senegal's forward #13 Iliman Ndiaye celebrates after Senegal's forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (not seen) scored their team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Ecuador and Senegal at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 29, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds loanee Dan James was also part of Wales’ squad as he featured in the group stage. Whites pair Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams helped the USA reached the last-16 phase, with the latter captaining his country in the Gulf State.

Rasmus Kristensen was part of a Denmark side who were dumped out of the group stages – at the expense of Australia, with Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree playing his part in a memorable tournament for the Socceroos as they got out for the group stage for the first time since 2006 before losing to Argentina in the last 16.

The club benefits programme allows teams to claim approximately £9,000 per player for each day they remain with their national team, starting from each country’s preparations and lasting until each nation is either knocked out of the tournament or reaches the final.

Despite all of the Yorkshire-based players who featured in Qatar now knocked out, some teams may be entitled to a greater share as any club that a player has been registered with in the two years prior to the World Cup will be eligible for a cut of the daily pay-out.

