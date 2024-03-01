Easter weekend is key in the footballing calendar, with EFL fixtures scheduled for Good Friday and Easter Monday. It is among the most exciting weekends of the year for fans but changes have been made at the behest of broadcasters.

Sky Sports will broadcast a total of nine fixtures across the weekend, with games from all three EFL divisions shown. Three Yorkshire clubs - Leeds, Hull and Huddersfield - are among those impacted.

Bristol City and Leicester City will kick off the coverage, clashing in front of the cameras at 12:30pm on March 29. At 3pm, Wrexham will then host Mansfield Town in front of a TV audience.

Sky Sports are set to show a range of fixtures over the Easter weekend. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town will do battle at 5:30pm before Leeds United take on Watford away from home at 8pm.

On April 1, Leicester will once again get the ball rolling on the action, this time taking on Norwich City at 12:30pm. Huddersfield Town will then face Stoke City at 3pm before Ipswich meet Southampton at 5:30pm.

The final fixture of the day will see Leeds host Hull for an 8pm kick-off. Easter action will then be rounded off with a meeting between Portsmouth and Derby County on April 2 at 8pm.

Below are the selected fixtures in full.

Friday, March 29

Bristol City v Leicester City - 12:30pm

Wrexham v Mansfield Town - 3pm

Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town - 5:30pm

Watford v Leeds United - 8pm

Monday, April 1

Leicester City v Norwich City - 12:30pm

Stoke City v Huddersfield Town - 3pm

Ipswich Town v Southampton - 5:30pm

Leeds United v Hull City - 8pm

Tuesday, April 2