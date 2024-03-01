Leeds United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Derby County impacted by latest Sky Sports selections
Easter weekend is key in the footballing calendar, with EFL fixtures scheduled for Good Friday and Easter Monday. It is among the most exciting weekends of the year for fans but changes have been made at the behest of broadcasters.
Sky Sports will broadcast a total of nine fixtures across the weekend, with games from all three EFL divisions shown. Three Yorkshire clubs - Leeds, Hull and Huddersfield - are among those impacted.
Bristol City and Leicester City will kick off the coverage, clashing in front of the cameras at 12:30pm on March 29. At 3pm, Wrexham will then host Mansfield Town in front of a TV audience.
Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town will do battle at 5:30pm before Leeds United take on Watford away from home at 8pm.
On April 1, Leicester will once again get the ball rolling on the action, this time taking on Norwich City at 12:30pm. Huddersfield Town will then face Stoke City at 3pm before Ipswich meet Southampton at 5:30pm.
The final fixture of the day will see Leeds host Hull for an 8pm kick-off. Easter action will then be rounded off with a meeting between Portsmouth and Derby County on April 2 at 8pm.
Below are the selected fixtures in full.
Friday, March 29
Bristol City v Leicester City - 12:30pm
Wrexham v Mansfield Town - 3pm
Blackburn Rovers v Ipswich Town - 5:30pm
Watford v Leeds United - 8pm
Monday, April 1
Leicester City v Norwich City - 12:30pm
Stoke City v Huddersfield Town - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Southampton - 5:30pm
Leeds United v Hull City - 8pm
Tuesday, April 2
Portsmouth v Derby County - 8pm