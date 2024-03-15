On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news and issues surrounding the Yorkshire football scene.

This week, they start at Hillsborough and the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United and the implications for each team’s respective fight at the opposite end of the table.

They discuss the impact Huddersfield Town’s 4-1 defeat at home to West Brom will have on their survival hopes in the Championship, while analysing Hull City’s play-off credentials following their entertaining 2-2 draw at home to leaders Leicester City.

The up and down form of both League One Barnsley and Bradford City in League Two also comes under the spotlight following a mixed few days.

PLUS Stuart and Leon pick their respective Team of the Week and Player of the Week …

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.