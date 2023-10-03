All Sections
Leeds United's Sam Byram enjoyed a stellar month. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty ImagesLeeds United's Sam Byram enjoyed a stellar month. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
Leeds United's Sam Byram enjoyed a stellar month. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United, Hull City, Sunderland and Cardiff City stars feature in Championship team of the month

Two Leeds United stars have been selected in the Championship team of the month.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:59 BST

Daniel Farke’s side kept four clean sheets in September, impressing with wins over Millwall and Watford before ending the month on a defeat at Southampton.

There is also a place for a Hull City star, as well as an ex-Leeds prodigy currently shining for Sunderland.

It is the Black Cats and Cardiff City who dominate the XI, with three players apiece.

Here is the official Championship team of the month in full.

WhoScored rating: 7.36

1. GK: Jak Alnwick (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.36 Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.54

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.54 Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.44

3. CB: Dimitrios Goutas (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 7.44 Photo: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

WhoScored rating: 7.4

4. CB: Dan Ballard (Sunderland)

WhoScored rating: 7.4 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

