Javi Gracia labelled the decision to disallow Georginio Rutter's goal against Fulham as “very, very soft” as the Whites were knocked out of the FA Cup at Craven Cottage.

Fulham did not cause Leeds many problems at the back as their 2-0 victory came via two brilliant from goals Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon, as they struck in each half to book the hosts’ spot in the last eight.

Gracia lamented a lack of cutting edge from his side as Leeds hit the post and had 16 shots to Fulham’s seven, as they were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal. However, the former Watford boss felt the nature of the tie would have changed had Rutter’s goal been allowed to stand.

Weston McKennie was ruled to have pushed Harry Wilson as the American’s header immediately after was saved before Rutter tapped home, only to have his wait for a first Leeds goal extended by the referee’s whistle.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia arrives for during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage in Fulham, west London on February 28, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“In this moment I am really disappointed because in my opinion today we were a little bit unlucky, we created many chances, it's true we are not clinical, we didn't finish with composure,” reflected Gracia.

"We scored a goal that was disallowed that was very, very soft in my opinion. We were close to changing the dynamic of the game but if you don't score you don't have any chance.

“I think in the first half we tried to press with three in the beginning, in the second half we changed a little bit and put only three players against three at the back, taking more risks but we had a good balance.

"They didn't create many chances, they scored two great goals and did really well but we were close to scoring one goal to change a little bit of the dynamic. That's why I'm a little disappointed.”

Gracia says there will be work put in on the training ground to rectify United’s lack of cutting edge but also feels that things will fall into place more often if Leeds can increase their confidence in front of goal.

“First try to work on it, every training session, try to analyse why we didn't finish well,” he said of what is needed to make Leeds stronger in attack.