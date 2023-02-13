Ex-Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch could be back at Elland Road later this month after being made the odds-on favourite for the Southampton vacancy.

The American was sacked by Leeds seven days ago after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest which left the Whites with just four wins in 20 Premier League games. A number of reports on Sunday claimed the former RB Salzburg manager was under consideration at Southampton, after they dismissed Nathan Jones on Sunday.

Jones was sacked after Saints were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Wolves on Saturday, with the loss a seventh in eight games for Jones. The club are bottom of the Premier League – four points adrift of Leeds who they face at Elland Road on February 25.

Despite struggling at Leeds, Marsch retains admirers for the work he did at New York Red Bulls and RB Salzburg. He arrived at Leeds 12 months ago with a brief to keep them in the Premier League, a target he achieved with a 3-1 win at Brentford on the final day of the season.

Leeds United's former head coach Jesse Marsch shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Accrington Stanley and Leeds United at the Wham Stadium in Accrington, north west England on January 28, 2023. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

He was strongly backed in the two transfer windows he had at Elland Road but results did not improve sufficiently with the club moving to sack him last week. Michael Skubala has been in temporary charge at Leeds with the club hopeful of appointing a new manager before huge Premier League games against Everton and Southampton.