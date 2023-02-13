The American was sacked by Leeds seven days ago after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest which left the Whites with just four wins in 20 Premier League games. A number of reports on Sunday claimed the former RB Salzburg manager was under consideration at Southampton, after they dismissed Nathan Jones on Sunday.
Jones was sacked after Saints were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Wolves on Saturday, with the loss a seventh in eight games for Jones. The club are bottom of the Premier League – four points adrift of Leeds who they face at Elland Road on February 25.
Despite struggling at Leeds, Marsch retains admirers for the work he did at New York Red Bulls and RB Salzburg. He arrived at Leeds 12 months ago with a brief to keep them in the Premier League, a target he achieved with a 3-1 win at Brentford on the final day of the season.
He was strongly backed in the two transfer windows he had at Elland Road but results did not improve sufficiently with the club moving to sack him last week. Michael Skubala has been in temporary charge at Leeds with the club hopeful of appointing a new manager before huge Premier League games against Everton and Southampton.
Marsch enjoyed a strong period of success at RB Salzburg, winning the league and cup double twice in Austria as well as guiding the club to the Champions League group stages. That earned him a move to RB Leipzig but last just 21 games before being sacked.