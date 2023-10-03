Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley 'intend to sue' Everton if spending rules have been breached
Everton are waiting on the outcome of an independent Premier League tribunal, which will determine whether or not they have breached the division’s spending rules.
According to Mail Online, Leeds, Leicester and Burnley have written a joint letter to 777 Partners. The letter is said to ask the proposed new Everton owners whether they aware of the plans to sue.
The report claims the letter was initially addressed to the Premier League, who stated they would pass the information on.
Leeds, Leicester and Burnley are said to be unhappy Everton’s charges were not dealt with last season, as a points deduction may have changed the outcome of the relegation battle.
Both Leeds and Leicester were relegated to the Championship, while Burnley narrowly avoided the drop.
Nottingham Forest and Southampton are said to have initially been among the concerned clubs, although the report claims they have withdrawn from the alliance.