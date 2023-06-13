All Sections
Leeds United-linked Stuart Webber is leaving Norwich City after six years as sporting director.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

It has been confirmed the 39-year-old is stepping down from his role with the Canaries, over six years after he joined the club from Huddersfield Town. According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Webber is one of the names to have been spoken about at Leeds as a possible replacement for Victor Orta.

Orta had served as director of football at Elland Road for nearly six years but Leeds parted ways with the Spaniard in May. An agreement for a takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises has been reached and it now appears likely a new director of football and head coach will be recruited.

Webber counts Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers among his former clubs but has been with Norwich since 2017, overseeing two promotions to the Premier League as well as two relegations to the Championship.

Webber joined Norwich City in 2017. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesWebber joined Norwich City in 2017. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Webber joined Norwich City in 2017. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

He will remain in post to work his notice period to ensure a “thorough transition and handover”, as outlined in Norwich’s statement confirming his exit. In the statement, Webber said: “I’d like to thank Delia [Smith], Michael [Wynn Jones] and the rest of the board for their understanding in making this decision.

“The support I’ve had from all the board, past and present, throughout my time at the club has been outstanding. Delia and Michael are two of the most special people that I’ve met. They care so much about Norwich City, its staff and supporters.

“I’ve worked with some incredible staff, from my direct reports to the Executive Committee and wider staff across both the football club and Community Sports Foundation. I’ve seen so many staff grow and develop, and I can’t thank them enough for their dedication.

“Nobody will ever be able to take away our two title wins, the growth of the Lotus Training Centre and academy, and the connection our football areas now have with the wider business. Together, we have enjoyed some really special moments and we should be incredibly proud of the foundation we have managed to build to ensure future success at this club.

“To the players I’ve worked with, I’ve learned so much and they have done some incredible things over the past six years. They will go down in history at this football club.

“I look forward to the next chapter and helping as much or as little in this transition over the coming months. The board know they have my unwavering support. Thank you to every board and staff member, player and supporter that I’ve met. I wish the club the very best and I look forward to supporting from afar.”

