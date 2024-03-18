It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be back in the Premier League next season but planning will already be underway for different summer scenarios. A summer of shrewd business set the Whites on course for promotion this term and another active window may be required for the club to push on.

Longstaff has now been named as a potential target for the Whites, with the Sunday Mirror claiming the club are monitoring the 26-year-old. His contract is set to expire in 2025 and it is reportedly likely he will depart this summer if an agreement is not reached soon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff has been linked with Leeds United. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are said to want £15m for the midfielder, who is a homegrown talent having cut his teeth within the Magpies youth system. This is a fee said to be within Leeds’ budget, therefore a deal could potentially be struck.

Longstaff has been a regular fixture in the Newcastle side this season, making 36 appearances in all competitions. He has scored six goals and registered two assists, although his form has been patchy of late.