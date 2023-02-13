Leeds United loanee and big striker signing could miss out for Rotherham United

Rotherham United will assess the fitness of Leo Hjelde ahead of their Championship game at Reading but even if the on-loan Leeds United defender is fit, he will struggle to displace Cohen Bramall.

Norwegian defender Hjelde impressed in his first three games for the Millers, playing at left-back.

But he missed the trip to Blackpool with ankle ligament damage and Bramall stepped in to good effect, helping his side to a third straight clean sheet and clipping a post from a free-kick to underscore his contribution going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might lead manager Matt Taylor to err on the side of caution with the 19-year-old, but certainly provides the competition he craves.

Leeds United's Leo Fuhr Hjelde is an injury doubt for Rotherham United's trip to Reading (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

"It is a quick turnaround," commented Taylor. "He (Hjelde) had no chance of playing on Saturday, he was too sore in terms of the ankle ligament damage he got in the Sheffield United game.

"I couldn't fault what Cohen did against their biggest threat (Josh Bowler) on the outside of the pitch. Plus, he gave us an attacking outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have spoken at length about needing competition for places because then players can't allow themselves to fail."

Tom Eaves provided similar food for thought when he came off the bench to replace a subdued Jordan Hugill.

"I was pleased with Tom, I thought he affected it," said Taylor. "He showed his legs as well as his physical presence. We kept on wanting one of those moments to break off him and fall to one of our breaking players.

"Like Jordan, he did a lot of hard work without getting any clear-cut chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan Hugill is still not right. He still has a chesty cough and isn't physically quite where we want him to be.

"And Grant Hall played his first 90 minutes for a few months (on Saturday). I don't want to put anyone at risk, but every game is so, so important.

"We will assess the opposition but we won't go into too much detail because you can't cover too much. It is just about making sure those players are motivated to play their best game on Tuesday night."

Last six games: Reading LDLLDW; Rotherham United DDDWLL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire).