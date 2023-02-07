Leeds United: Managerial candidate Carlos Corberan makes stance clear on Whites vacancy with West Brom announcement

Carlos Corberan is out of the running to become the next Leeds United manager after signing a contract extension at West Brom until the summer of 2027.

The ex-Leeds United assistant and Under-23s manager has been among the leading names to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday with the club hovering above the Premier League relegation zone.

However, the former Huddersfield Town head coach is keen to remain with the Baggies, having led the club from 23rd to 6th in the Championship table after taking over at the end of October.

Corberan has won 10 of his 13 league games since being appointed at the Hawthorns and was a candidate liked by Leeds following his work at the club under Marcelo Bielsa.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: WBA coach Carlos Corberan looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

He said: “I have enjoyed my time at Albion, and I am pleased to have secured a contract extension. I would like to thank my staff, the players, and our fantastic supporters for their help in making my time here so positive.

“I would also like to thank Ron Gourlay for continuing to show faith in me as a coach. I believe that success can only be achieved when everyone works together and the way I have been made to feel welcome at this great club has made me confident that this is the right place for me.

“It is important to me that we do not let this moment distract us from our target, which is to ensure we improve every day, making the team more and more competitive for the challenges ahead. My focus is always on earning a positive result in our next game and we are working hard to achieve that at Birmingham City on Friday night.”

Chief executive Gourlay added: “I am delighted Carlos has extended his contract at the football club. I have always been impressed by Carlos and my admiration of him as a coach has only grown since he arrived here.

“His passion for the game we all love has been infectious for all connected with the club, not least our players, who have clearly benefitted from Carlos’ first-class coaching, tactical knowhow, and attention to detail.

“We sat down three weeks ago to discuss the future of the club and Carlos’ vision for Albion is absolutely aligned with my own. Together we are determined to continue taking the club forwards.”

