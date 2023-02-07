Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola kept his cards close to his chest when questioned about the speculation linking him with a move to Leeds United.

The Whites sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday, a day after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds with just four wins from 20 Premier League games. They remain outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ex-Leeds Under-23s manager and current West Brom boss Carlos Corberan was made the early favourite to replace Marsch with later reports claiming Iraola was one man being eyed by Leeds. He is now second favourite with the bookmakers.

He guided Vallecano to a 2-0 win over Almeria on Monday night, as the club moved to fifth in the La Liga table. He took charge of the club in August 2020 and guided the outfit into the Spanish top flight in his first season before earning a 12th-placed finish in top fight last term.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 22: Andoni Iraola, Head Coach of Rayo Vallecano throws the ball during the LaLiga Santander match between Rayo Vallecano and Cadiz CF at Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on October 22, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

He has also managed in Cyprus with AEK Larnaca and at Spanish second division outfit CD Mirandés. He signed a 12-month extension with Vallecano in May last year, having done the same at the end of the previous season.

When asked about the possibility of joining Leeds, Iraola put the focus on his players as he refused to be drawn on the speculation. He said: “Football belongs to the footballers, we are not that important. The players make us look better and I am lucky to have players who are showing their level.

"If I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t be achieving anything. I could also use that when we’re not getting the results! But I am clear about my role, they are the ones who are achieving this.”