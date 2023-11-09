MOVEMENT at the top and bottom in our first Yorkshire Post Power Rankings update of November - with new leaders in Leeds United.

Here's the latest, with statistics based on results in all competitions.

1: Leeds United WWWLWW (up one)

Five wins in their past six Championship outings - seven in the last ten - and looking the real deal, headlined by a statement victory at Leicester. Second in the second tier's latest six-match form guide.

2: Middlesbrough WWWLWD (up one)

Eight victories from their last ten in all competitions, even if there was a spot of frustration at only taking a point in a cracking clash at Plymouth.Boro, who were down among the dead men early on, are ranked fifth in the Championship's latest six-match guide. Bogey side Leicester are at home next up.

3: Barnsley WWDWDD (down two)Unbeaten in six, but a couple of sticky Oakwell results, including a 3-3 cup draw against minnows Horsham, drop them down a few spots. The Reds' away form is the best in League One and across the EFL, but the 17th best in the third tier on home soil.

4: Doncaster Rovers WWLWDW (up three)

Getting their act together of sorts, like Boro, and have lost just once in their last six outings in all competitions. Ranked an encouraging seventh in League Two's latest six-match form guide.

5: Hull City LDLWWL (unchanged)

Decent, but Liam Rosenior will be wanting more, with a mistake-ridden defeat at West Brom cancelling out good wins against Preston and Birmingham. Huddersfield are next up at the KCOM.

6: Bradford City WDLLWL (unchanged)

Three without a win in the league and boasting just one victory in their last five in all competitions, Bradford City have work to do and new manager Graham Alexander certainly knows that. Yet to really make a move this season.

7: Harrogate Town LLWLLW (down three)

Fine on their travels - a 5-1 cup win at Marine being a case in point. But suffering a bad bout of homesickness, having lost five on the spin in all competitions. Not great..

8: Rotherham United LDWLDD (up one)

No win in back-to-back home matches, but spirit and character all the same to take gutsy points against Ipswich and QPR - Matt Taylor's side have also lost just once in their past five outings. Numbers onn the road is the issue, not for the first time for the Millers.

9: Huddersfield Town LDWLLD (down two)

Struggling to make headway under Darren Moore, with a thin squad not helping matters. It's a time for hunkering down for Town, who have won just once in eight games under Moore, taking seven points from a possible 24.

10: Sheffield United LLLLLW (up one)

Finally have lift-off, thanks to a dramatic - and psychologically huge three points versus Wolves. It's a much-needed tonic with key Premier League games against the likes of Bournemouth and Burnley on the horizon.

11: Sheffield Wednesday LDLLWL (down one)