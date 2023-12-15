Leeds United, Middlesbrough and West Brom are reportedly among the clubs interested in Liverpool defender Conor Bradley.

The 20-year-old returned to Anfield in the summer, having spent the 2022/23 season out on loan at Bolton Wanderers. However, he has been limited to two outings in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season with competition for places stiff.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are ready to sanction another loan exit for the Northern Ireland international. They are said to be fielding enquiries, with Leeds, Middlesbrough, West Brom and Burnley named as interested parties.

A right-back by trade, Bradley made 53 appearances in all competitions for Bolton last season. He also notched seven goals and registered six assists, often operating in a more advanced role on the right-hand side of midfield.

Leeds are well-stocked on right-backs but recently lost Sam Byram to injury. Luke Ayling has slipped down the pecking order, with Archie Gray emerging a preferred option under Daniel Farke.

The Whites also have Djed Spence in their ranks but the loanee may continue to be used at left-back if Junior Firpo’s injury and form issues persist.