Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Wolves 'keen' on Burnley midfielder with sale a 'strong possibility'

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are said to be among the clubs keen on Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

The 27-year-old has been an almost ever-present for the Clarets since arriving for a reported fee of around £9m in 2020. However, he not named in the starting XI for the club’s season opener against Manchester City.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds and Middlesbrough are keen on the midfielder and his contract situation means a sale is a “strong possibility”.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester City are also named as clubs interested in him.

Leeds United and Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on Burnley's Josh Brownhill, Image: Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesLeeds United and Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on Burnley's Josh Brownhill, Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images
A product of the Manchester United and Preston North End academies, Brownhill cut his teeth in senior football with the latter.

While on the books of the Lilywhites, he enjoyed a loan spell at Barnsley and helped the Reds seal promotion to the Championship.

He left Preston for Bristol City in 2016 and his exploits across his four-year stay at Ashton Gate cemented his status as one of the Championship’s most revered midfielders.

Burnley swooped to sign him in 2020 and he has since racked up 133 appearances for the club.

