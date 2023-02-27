Leeds United have no fresh injury concerns for their FA Cup fifth round tie at Fulham but will be without Sam Greenwood, who is suspended.

The forward picked up his second yellow card of this year’s competition in the 3-1 victory at Accrington Stanley, having also been cautioned in the third-round draw at Cardiff City.

Gracia did reveal he was considering changes to the side that beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, as he feels Tuesday night presents him with an opportunity to get to know his squad better.

"You know I don't like to speak much about injured players,” he said, as he kept his cards close to his chest amid a number of injury concerns for the Whites.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during his first game in charge during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Sometimes to choose the best 11 is to make some changes and other moments is to maybe keep the same 11 you played in the last game. For sure we need something new, fresh legs to compete with our best 11. I trust all my players and it's a good opportunity to see other players.”

It is unlikely Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo will feature at Fulham. Rodrigo had surgery on his ankle and is hopeful of returning around mid-March while Sinisterra has been out since injuring his hamstring in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Struijk was also injured in the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford after suffering from a concussion and he has been sidelined since. Captain Liam Cooper was named on the bench for the 1-0 loss at Everton but was not part of the matchday squad for the win over Southampton.

Gracia guided Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019. They came from behind to defeat Wolves in a dramatic semi-final at Wembley before losing 6-0 to Manchester City in the final.

"I have very good memories, unforgettable for me. The way our supporters enjoyed the experience was hard to forget,” reflected Gracia on that run with the Hornets.