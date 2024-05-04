Leeds United player ratings v Southampton: Three given 4/10 as Whites struggle against Saints
The play-offs await Leeds, who lost out on the second automatic promotion slot to Ipswich Town. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the loss.
Illan Meslier - Let down by those in front of him. 6
Sam Byram - Made some important blocks and ventured forward at every opportunity. 6
Joe Rodon - He has made the Leeds defence look solid for large portions of the campaign, but did not hold down the fort in the first half. Better after the break. 5
Ethan Ampadu - All at sea in the first half, not his usual composed self. Like Rodon, looked more like himself after the break. 5
Junior Firpo - Appeared to believe Kyle Walker-Peters was chasing a lost cause for Southampton’s second and ended up being beaten far too easily. 5
Ilia Gruev - Caught ball-watching on a number of occasions in an underwhelming display. 4
Glen Kamara - Offered little going forward and did not provide enough protection for the defence. 4
Crysencio Summerville - Not involved as much as Leeds needed him to be. 5
Georginio Rutter - His dancing feet are just not working the magic they were earlier on in the season. Looked lost at times. 4
Wilfried Gnonto - The brightest of Leeds’ attacking contingent before he was withdrawn. 6
Joel Piroe - A composed finish for the first Leeds goal but the system just does not seem to function as well when he is the focal point of it. 6
Substitutes
Mateo Joseph - Worked hard but had little to feed off. 6
Archie Gray - Added some energy late on. 6
Jaidon Anthony - Like a lot of his teammates, found Southampton difficult to break down. 6
Connor Roberts - N/A.
Joe Gelhardt - N/A.
