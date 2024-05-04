Leeds United player ratings v Southampton: Three given 4/10 as Whites struggle against Saints

Leeds United’s regular Championship season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th May 2024, 14:31 BST

The play-offs await Leeds, who lost out on the second automatic promotion slot to Ipswich Town. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the loss.

Illan Meslier - Let down by those in front of him. 6

Sam Byram - Made some important blocks and ventured forward at every opportunity. 6

Georginio Rutter struggled to make an impact for Leeds United against Southampton. Image: Tony JohnsonGeorginio Rutter struggled to make an impact for Leeds United against Southampton. Image: Tony Johnson
Georginio Rutter struggled to make an impact for Leeds United against Southampton. Image: Tony Johnson

Joe Rodon - He has made the Leeds defence look solid for large portions of the campaign, but did not hold down the fort in the first half. Better after the break. 5

Ethan Ampadu - All at sea in the first half, not his usual composed self. Like Rodon, looked more like himself after the break. 5

Junior Firpo - Appeared to believe Kyle Walker-Peters was chasing a lost cause for Southampton’s second and ended up being beaten far too easily. 5

Ilia Gruev - Caught ball-watching on a number of occasions in an underwhelming display. 4

Glen Kamara - Offered little going forward and did not provide enough protection for the defence. 4

Crysencio Summerville - Not involved as much as Leeds needed him to be. 5

Georginio Rutter - His dancing feet are just not working the magic they were earlier on in the season. Looked lost at times. 4

Wilfried Gnonto - The brightest of Leeds’ attacking contingent before he was withdrawn. 6

Joel Piroe - A composed finish for the first Leeds goal but the system just does not seem to function as well when he is the focal point of it. 6

Substitutes

Mateo Joseph - Worked hard but had little to feed off. 6

Archie Gray - Added some energy late on. 6

Jaidon Anthony - Like a lot of his teammates, found Southampton difficult to break down. 6

Connor Roberts - N/A.

Joe Gelhardt - N/A.

