On this week’s show, YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to look at the fortunes of Yorkshire Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Rotherham United and how the rest of the season is likely to pan out for them.

Leeds United are on a roll at the top-end of the Championship and are now just two points off second-placed Ipswich Town. With Leicester City so far ahead at the front, it appears as if runners-up spot will go to one from Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds – will the Whites prevail?

Sheffield United remain in the fight after striking late to share the points with West Ham United, but wins are what are needed soon in order for them to stand any chance of closing the gap on the teams above them.

PLUS we also take a look at whether pitch inspections and the times when games should be called off can be improved ...

PLUS our panel pick their Team of the Week and Player of the Week ...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.