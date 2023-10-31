Leeds United, Rangers, West Ham United and Crystal Palace have 'checked on' international winger
The 26-year-old plies his trade in Brazil with Fluminese and is currently preparing for the club’s Copa Libertadores final clash with Boca Juniors.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds and a host of other clubs have scouted the winger.
Scottish giants Rangers are said to have taken a look, while there is also said to have been interest from West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Arias began his professional career with Patriotas in his native Colombia.
He went on to represent America de Cali and Santa Fe before moving to Brazil in 2021.
The winger has since racked up 135 appearances for Fluminese, scoring 26 goals and registering 30 assists.
His exploits in Brazil have earned him 10 caps at international level, with his most recent cap coming in a World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.
Although he is under contract at Fluminese until 2026, he could reportedly be available for transfer in January.