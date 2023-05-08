Leeds United have been dumped in the bottom three of the Premier League with just three games remaining following some extraordinary results on Bank Holiday Monday.

Premier League strugglers Everton and Leicester City had differing fortunes in their battle to stay in the top flight, while Nottingham Forest edged a seven-goal thriller with bottom club Southampton.

This is how it leaves the Premier League table:

Pos Team P GD Pts 16 Nottingham Forest 35 -31 33 17 Everton 35 -21 32 18 Leicester City 35 -15 30 19 Leeds United 35 -25 30 20 Southampton 35 -33 24

Everton's England midfielder Dwight McNeil (R) celebrates with Everton's French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure (L) after scoring their fourth goal at Brighton (Picture: Getty Images)

Dwight McNeil scored a second-half brace as the Toffees climbed into 16th and two points clear of the relegation zone to dampen Brighton's European dreams with a thumping 5-1 victory at the Amex.

It was a shocking first half for the seventh-placed hosts, who fell behind after just 33 seconds through Abdoulaye Doucoure, who later bagged a first-half brace.

Albion's woes were exacerbated when goalkeeper Jason Steele turned the ball into his own net and McNeil added another for Everton in the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister was able to claw one back for the home side, but the rout was firmly recorded when McNeil scored his second late in stoppage time for Sean Dyche’s side.

James Maddison of Leicester City looks dejected after the 5-3 loss at Fulham (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Dean Smith admitted he did not see Leicester's poor first-half performance coming as they were beaten 5-3 by Fulham at Craven Cottage to plunge them deeper into relegation trouble.

The visitors were overrun before the break by Marco Silva's side, with Leicester - porous and disorganised in defence - allowing Fulham to rip into them and build a three-goal lead by half-time.

Willian and Tom Cairney both hit braces either side of the interval whilst Carlos Vinicius also netted to affirm the home side's dominance, with two second-half goals from Harvey Barnes and a James Maddison penalty lending a respectability to the score that did not reflect Leicester's frailties.

It leaves Smith's side in serious danger. "The game was lost in the first half,” he said."The performance in the first half was nowhere near what it has been and what the players can produce.

Felipe of Nottingham Forest reacts after being challenged by Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"I'm disappointed because I didn't see that coming. We'd had a good week in training, good attitude, good application, good quality."

And in another epic game to round off Bank Holiday Monday, Nottingham Forest who twice led by two goals hung on to beat Southampton 4-3 at the City Ground.

Forest climbed out of the bottom three thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace, Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty and Danilo’s brilliant team goal to give realistic hope that they can avoid the drop on their first season back in the top tier for 23 years.

They took full advantage of defeats for Leeds and Leicester to move up to 16th, three points above the drop zone with three games to play.