Leeds United, Sheffield United and Southampton 'have all made loan enquiries' for Everton defender and ex-Barnsley FC man Mason Holgate

Leeds United and Sheffield United have reportedly made loan enquiries for Everton defender Mason Holgate.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:18 BST

The 26-year-old, a product of Barnsley’s academy, has been on the books of the Toffees since 2015. However, he has drifted in and out of the first-team picture at Goodison Park and made just eight Premier League appearances last season.

According to Football Insider, he has been the subject of interest from both Leeds and Sheffield United, as well as Southampton. Of the three clubs said to be interested, only Sheffield United would be able to offer Holgate top flight football.

A move to Elland Road or St Mary’s would mean a step down in division for Holgate, who last plied his trade in the second tier on loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2019.

However, all three clubs could face a financial hurdle with Football Insider claiming Holgate’s wages will reach £72,000-a-week this summer.

