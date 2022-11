On this week’s show, The Yorkshire Post's football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the 2022-23 campaign so far for Leeds United , Sheffield United , Rotherham United , Hull City , Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough.

And with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon we cast an eye towards Qatar to see what can be expected over the coming weeks and whether England can bring home the beautiful game’’s biggest prize.