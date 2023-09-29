All Sections
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley could benefit from financial boost as EFL 'agree historic deal'

EFL clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday could reportedly be set for financial boosts as a result of a historic deal being agreed.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

According to Mail Online, the EFL and Premier League have agreed a deal to sell television rights together for the first time.

It is said to have been proposed that EFL clubs will receive 14.75 per cent of their pooled media rights from next season, as well an £88m bonus payment this season.

Collective selling would then begin in 2028.

The EFL and Premier League are said to have agreed a deal. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty ImagesThe EFL and Premier League are said to have agreed a deal. Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images
The report states the 14.75 per cent share is expected to more than double the current £130m solidarity payments received by the EFL from the Premier League.

The deal should reportedly ensure funding for EFL clubs rises in line with the funding for Premier League clubs.

Although the current presented deal is said to be for the collective selling of overseas TV rights, it could reportedly be extended to include domestic deals in the future.

A collective approach has been advocated for by EFL chairman Rick Parry, who has been calling for the change over the last three years.

Related topics:EFLSheffieldBarnsleyPremier League