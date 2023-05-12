THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest issues on the Yorkshire football scene.

This week, they start off by assessing Leeds United’s Premier League survival chances, after defeat to Manchester City and results elsewhere left them second-from-bottom with three games remaining ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play-offs loom large this week with our panel assessing the respective chances of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City, who all enter this weekend with plenty of optimism.

.

And with Grant McCann being confirmed as the successor to Danny Schofield at Doncaster Rovers – returning for a second spell with the League Two club – our team look at what needs to happen next to stop the club’s worrying slide.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.