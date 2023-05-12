All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Leeds United short on time, rating the play-off chances of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley & Bradford City PLUS all change at Doncaster Rovers - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By Phil Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 12:11 BST

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest issues on the Yorkshire football scene.

This week, they start off by assessing Leeds United’s Premier League survival chances, after defeat to Manchester City and results elsewhere left them second-from-bottom with three games remaining ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off against Newcastle United.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play-offs loom large this week with our panel assessing the respective chances of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford City, who all enter this weekend with plenty of optimism.

Most Popular
..
.

And with Grant McCann being confirmed as the successor to Danny Schofield at Doncaster Rovers – returning for a second spell with the League Two club – our team look at what needs to happen next to stop the club’s worrying slide.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughBarnsleyYorkshirePremier League