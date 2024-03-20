Leeds United stalwart Stuart Dallas given assurance over squad involvement despite long-term injury

Leeds United stalwart Stuart Dallas has been assured he is still wanted in the Northern Ireland set-up – despite having not played a game for nearly two years.
Published 20th Mar 2024

The versatile Elland Road favourite has not been seen on the pitch since April 2022, when he was stretchered off in Leeds’ Premier League clash with Manchester City.

It was later revealed he had suffered a femoral fracture and he has not yet returned to playing. A number of managers have been and gone at Leeds since he was sidelined and all have been unable to confirm he is close to a comeback.

His Leeds contract is up in the summer and it remains to be seen what the future holds for Dallas at club level. However, he has been assured by Northerin Ireland boss Michael O’Neill that he could still have an international future.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas has been out of action for nearly two years. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLeeds United's Stuart Dallas has been out of action for nearly two years. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Referencing Dallas and his international teammate Corry Evans, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph, O’Neill said: “Both players are out of contract at the end of the season with their respective clubs. I think they know what will determine their involvement at international level will be the next phase of their career — your club career always dictates your international career.

“They are still two players that I would love to have involved and love to have in the squad. I think they would bring so much to the squad as older players and they would probably assume the roles that Steven (Davis), Craig (Cathcart) and Jonny (Evans) have had over the years. At this moment in time we can only hope that they both get back playing.”

Dallas, affectionately nicknamed ‘the Cookstown Cafu’, has 62 senior caps for Northern Ireland. O’Neill has confirmed he has been contact with the 32-year-old, who was a regular fixture in O’Neill’s first stint as the country’s manager.

He said: “He is almost two years out at this point so in the modern era that is a huge chunk of football to miss. There’s constant dialogue between Stuart and myself and the medical team. His decision will obviously come to a head.”

