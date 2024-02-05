Leeds United star Georginio Rutter reveals race horse involvement as he celebrates 'special experience'
The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Whites this term, bouncing back from a difficult start to life in England to become a key figure under Daniel Farke.
However, football is not the only sport receiving attention from the France youth international. Rutter has gone public with his ownership of race horse Bopedro.
On an Instagram page set up by Rutter for his horse, he detailed Bopedro’s appearance at Lingfield yesterday (February 4). Bopedro and rider Oisin Murphy finished fourth in the 14:37.
In the first post on the newly-created Instagram page, Rutter said: “First race for me and for my Bopedro this year, maybe not the best performance but very happy for this first special experience, see you soon.”
Rutter is far from the first footballer to get involved with horse racing, as a slew of players and managers have previously invested.
Among those to have owned horses include former England international Michael Owen and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.