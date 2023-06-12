The 31-year-old has been linked with a departure following Leeds’ drop into the Championship. He is currently on international duty with Spain and his future with La Roja could be risked by playing Championship football. According to COPE, Real Madrid would only have to pay €3.5m to prise the forward from Elland Road.

Speaking on Radio MARCA in his native Spain, Rodrigo said: "I live in the real world, I have Instagram and friends who read the newspapers. I can't tell you much beyond what we all know because I don't know. I'm very focused on the national team right now and on the next games. Then, I honestly don't know what's going to happen, but I have a contract with Leeds and that has to be respected."

Signed for a club-record fee in 2020, the Spaniard joined as part of the club’s post-promotion recruitment drive alongside the likes of Robin Koch and Raphinha.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a departure. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images