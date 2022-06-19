All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Yorkshire’s clubs.

With the transfer window fully underway, it looks set to be a busy summer for Yorkshire’s clubs.

Premier League Leeds United have already done their fair share of business, making Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca their third signing of the window earlier in the week.

But there’s plenty of speculation doing the rounds involving some of the county’s other clubs too.

With that in mind, here is Sunday’s Yorkshire-related transfer news and speculation...

Summerville in demand

Sheffield United are interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to The Athletic.

The Dutchman has struggled for regular first team minutes since joining the Whites, and was limited to six Premier League outings last term.

With his current contract set to expire in 2023, it is understood that the Blades could look to lure him away from Elland Road this summer - but may face competition from newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Leeds bid for Kalimuendo

According to an update from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Leeds United have made an “official offer” to sign PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at RC Lens, hitting 12 goals in 34 Ligue 1 outings.

So far, he has made just four senior appearances for PSG, and could be available for around £19m this summer.

Boro eye Butland

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.

According to a report from Alan Nixon, Chris Wilder’s men are weighing up a swoop for the 29-year-old, who will be allowed to leave Selhurst Park this summer as a deal for West Brom’s Sam Johnstone nears completion.