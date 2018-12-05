Leeds United suffer double injury blow

PROMOTION-CHASING Leeds United have suffered a double injury blow with Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas sidelined until the New Year.

Club captain Cooper has undergone surgery in Italy on a knee injury suffered during last Saturday’s 1-0 derby win over Sheffield United, with the Whites also confirming that midfielder Dallas suffered a fractured foot at Bramall Lane.

The setbacks represent the latest fitness issues to afflict Leeds, who have managed to maintain a place at the top end of the table despite a number of players suffering significant injuries this term, including Patrick Bamford, Izzy Brown, Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi.

The latter duo are unlikely to return until January at the earliest, with the fresh news regarding Cooper and Dallas – who has featured as an auxiliary right-back – further diminishing head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s senior defensive options.

Leeds expect Cooper to be available “in under six weeks” while Dallas’ recovery period has been set at between four and six weeks.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas is challenged by Enda Stevens..1st December 2018 (Picture: Simon Hulme)