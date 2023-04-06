THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news and developments in Yorkshire’s 2022-23 season.

They start by looking at Leeds United enhancing their survival with their 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, just days after being beaten 4-1 at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Championship, Sheffield United put some daylight between themselves and third-placed Middlesbrough in the race for second while, down the bottom, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town received a timely boost in the shape of fellow strugglers Reading being docked six points for financial reasons. Elsewhere, is Hull City boss Liam Rosenior now looking firmly ahead to next season with the Tigers involved in neither the promotion race or the battle to beat the drop?

.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.