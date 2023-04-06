On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news and developments in Yorkshire’s 2022-23 season.
They start by looking at Leeds United enhancing their survival with their 2-1 home win over fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, just days after being beaten 4-1 at Premier League leaders Arsenal.
In the Championship, Sheffield United put some daylight between themselves and third-placed Middlesbrough in the race for second while, down the bottom, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town received a timely boost in the shape of fellow strugglers Reading being docked six points for financial reasons. Elsewhere, is Hull City boss Liam Rosenior now looking firmly ahead to next season with the Tigers involved in neither the promotion race or the battle to beat the drop?
