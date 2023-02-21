Leeds United: The five things Javi Gracia needs to fix at Elland Road as Whites battle Premier League relegation

Javi Gracia has replaced Jesse Marsch as Leeds United’s permanent manager.

Marsch was sacked on February 6 following a disappointing run of results which have left Leeds embroiled in another relegation battle. Here, we take a look at Gracia’s in tray after he became Leeds’ 13th manager in less than 10 years.

Keep Leeds up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch succeeded in one aspect of his tenure by ensuring Leeds retained Premier League status last season and that will be Gracia’s top priority. Forty-four per cent stakeholders 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of San Francisco 49ers, have an option to own 100 per cent of the club and Elland Road stadium before January 2024 and while relegation would not necessarily scupper the deal, it would affect Leeds’ valuation and throw a spanner in the works of the current agreement, which depends on the club staying up.

Javi Gracia is the new Leeds United manager. Picture: Leeds United FC.

Turn dominance into wins

Gracia must quickly figure out how to prevent Leeds from losing games they should have won, or at least have gained a point. Marsch’s last match in charge, a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest earlier this month, was typical of the pattern under the American. Leeds dominated possession and had long spells in the opposition’s half, only to concede soft goals from set pieces or on the counter-attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensive deficiency

Throughout Marsch’s tenure, the opposition rarely needed to create too many chances in order to score. Having committed men forward, Leeds often lost their defensive shape and as well as being vulnerable in transition, they have also continued to leak goals from set-pieces. The Whites conceded three or more goals in a game under Marsch on more occasions than they shut the opposition out.

Unleash attacking arsenal

Leeds appeared to have given Marsch their backing in the January transfer window. Austria defender Max Wober and United States midfielder Weston McKennie have both been in the starting line-up, but Gracia must integrate club-record signing Georginio Rutter into his playing system. The likes of Patrick Bamford, the injured Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville offer an abundance of attacking talent and the Spaniard must work out how best to use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restore Leeds’ identity