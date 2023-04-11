The saga of Leeds United's most ill-judged signing is set to go back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after they were ordered to pay Jean-Kevin Augustin £24.5m compensation for a transfer that never took place.

Augustin was left without a club when both Leeds and RB Leipzig decided they did not want him and were not obliged to pay him.

If the Whites' appeal over the decision by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber fails it will take the cost of the 2020 deal to £40m before legal fees, despite Leeds calling off the move.

The Whites signed Augustin on an initial loan but crucially it contained a clause which made the deal permanent at a cost of £18m if the club won promotion to the Premier League that season. The fee equalled the then-club record when Rio Ferdinand joined from West Ham United in 2000.

But coach Marcelo Bielsa was unconvinced by the centre-forward’s physical ability to play the way he wanted, and he appeared for just 48 minutes plus stoppage time, all before English football was shut down by the pandemic. He did not score a goal for them.

The Covid pandemic delayed the end of the season and turned the matter into a legal dispute over semantics. Leeds argued the clause expired at the end of June, by which team they had not been promoted, Leipzig that it had been extended until the delayed end of the campaign, when they were.

Augustin was sent back to his parent club at the end of June, despite the promotion campaign running until July 2020.

CAS sided with Leipzig, ordering Leeds to pay the £18m after an unsuccessful appeal, but they later reached a £15.5m "amicable resolution" with the German club in December.

FAILED TRANSFER: Leeds United took Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in 2020 but tried to get out of a permanent move

This latest claim is by the player himself.

Left with no one to play for, the now-25-year-old was declared a free agent by FIFA and jointed Nantes in October 2020. In June he moved to Basel.

Augustin was reported to be on a five-year, £79,000-a-week contract at Leeds, and the claim is for breach of contract.

FIFA partially ruled in his favour.

Leeds are not commenting on the matter but are believed to be preparing an appeal which will see them go back to the specialist sports court in Switzerland.

