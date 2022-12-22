THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town

On this week’s show, the last before Christmas, host Mark Singleton and YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall look back at the first half of Yorkshire’s footballing 2022, picking out the highs and the lows of each of our clubs.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.