Leeds United transfer latest: Former Rotherham United loanee completes permanent move to Championship rivals

He has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Hjelde, 20, who spent time on loan in the second tier at Rotherham United in the second half of last season, has featured on three occasions so far in the Daniel Farke era.

His last appearance was in the EFL Cup tie at Salford City on August 29, having previously started in the first-round encounter with Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SALFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Leo Hjelde of Leeds United looks on during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Salford City and Leeds United at Peninsula Stadium on August 29, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hjelde's sole Championship outing this term came in the 2-2 home draw against Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the campaign. He was replaced at half-time.

Back in August, the Nottingham-born player was linked with a move to Serie A outfit Salernitana.

It's been a testing season for Hjelde, who was out with a spot of concussion earlier in the campaign and then picked up an Achilles injury in the autumn while on international duty with Norway under-21s.

Hjelde said: “It feels great to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I spoke to my dad, who showed me the size of the club and the support, and I knew it was a move I simply I couldn’t turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m a ball-playing centre back, or left back, and I like to get up and down the pitch. I’ve been at some big clubs previously and this has helped me develop as a player and as a person, but I’m now ready to push on and take the next step.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We’re really pleased to have acquired Leo on a permanent basis, as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time.

"He possesses the ability to play three different positions in our backline, depending on the formation, and he joins us having already experienced the EFL Championship.

"We hope this will allow him to hit the ground running and help our team throughout the next 16 games, whilst also bringing added strength our squad in the long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hjelde, son of former Nottingham Forest centre-half Jon-Olav, joined United from SPL giants Celtc in the summer of 2021.

He made his first-team debut in the FA Cup tie at West Ham in January 2022, making his Premier League debut against the same opponents just a week later.

In total, Hjelde made eight appearance for Leeds, having appeared 13 times during his loan stint with the Millers last term.