Leeds United transfer latest: Former Rotherham United loanee completes permanent move to Championship rivals
He has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal.
Hjelde, 20, who spent time on loan in the second tier at Rotherham United in the second half of last season, has featured on three occasions so far in the Daniel Farke era.
His last appearance was in the EFL Cup tie at Salford City on August 29, having previously started in the first-round encounter with Shrewsbury Town.
Hjelde's sole Championship outing this term came in the 2-2 home draw against Cardiff City on the opening weekend of the campaign. He was replaced at half-time.
Back in August, the Nottingham-born player was linked with a move to Serie A outfit Salernitana.
It's been a testing season for Hjelde, who was out with a spot of concussion earlier in the campaign and then picked up an Achilles injury in the autumn while on international duty with Norway under-21s.
Hjelde said: “It feels great to be here and I’m grateful for the opportunity. I spoke to my dad, who showed me the size of the club and the support, and I knew it was a move I simply I couldn’t turn down.
"I’m a ball-playing centre back, or left back, and I like to get up and down the pitch. I’ve been at some big clubs previously and this has helped me develop as a player and as a person, but I’m now ready to push on and take the next step.”
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We’re really pleased to have acquired Leo on a permanent basis, as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time.
"He possesses the ability to play three different positions in our backline, depending on the formation, and he joins us having already experienced the EFL Championship.
"We hope this will allow him to hit the ground running and help our team throughout the next 16 games, whilst also bringing added strength our squad in the long term.”
Hjelde, son of former Nottingham Forest centre-half Jon-Olav, joined United from SPL giants Celtc in the summer of 2021.
He made his first-team debut in the FA Cup tie at West Ham in January 2022, making his Premier League debut against the same opponents just a week later.
In total, Hjelde made eight appearance for Leeds, having appeared 13 times during his loan stint with the Millers last term.
Hjelde could be handed a debut for the Black Cats in Sunday's Tees-Wear derby against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.